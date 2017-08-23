Pat Mokushune returns to posting as NCape head of protection and security services

The Division: Crime Intelligence, South African Police Service

Pretoria, Tuesday 22 August 2017: The Acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, Lieutenant General Lesetja Mothiba, has deemed it expedient in the interests of service delivery to personally oversee the functions of the Crime Intelligence Division.

This arrangement has already come into effect and will remain in place until further notice.

Major General Pat Mokushane, who was acting in the capacity of Divisional Commissioner of Crime Intelligence, will thus resume his permanent post as SAPS Provincial Head of Protection and Security Services in the Northern Cape and he is thanked for his contribution over the past months.

Statement issued by SAPS, 22 August 2017