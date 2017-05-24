Organisation says it is important for specifically those who own agricultural land, to act as soon as possible against illegal occupation

AfriBusiness intervenes in Pienaarspoort land grabs

23 May 2017

The business rights watchdog AfriBusiness is currently busy rendering assistance to landowners in Pienaarspoort in cooperation with its legal team Hurter Spies Incorporated to obtain an urgent interdict in order to remove a group of land grabbers from the land. The South African Police Service (SAPS) was earlier approached without success to remove the land grabbers.

It is important for landowners, specifically those that own agricultural land, to protect their property and act as soon as possible against any illegal occupation.

“We will continue to support our members and victims, even if such land occupations take place continuously. The current Government’s promises of land reform leaves the majority of the population perplexed and due to this we are seeing more and more people taking the law into their own hands. However, such action must be stopped immediately, because Section 25 of the Constitution is substantially threatened thereby and we must continue to offer resistance,” says Charles Castle, Manager at AfriBusiness.

“During the issuing of the application the court had no files available to open the case. This means that urgent applications will be obstructed, as well as that the court is currently struggling to perform its administrative functions. However, at last we succeeded in issuing the urgent application today,” says Marjorie van Schalkwyk, Candidate Attorney at Hurter Spies Incorporated.

AfriBusiness and its legal team have already successfully opposed similar illegal land occupations in amongst others Bronkhorstspruit, Brits and Mooinooi.

Issued by Charles Castle, Manager, AfriBusiness, 23 May 2017