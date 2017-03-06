Struggle veteran admitted to a Johannesburg hospital for surgery relating to blood clotting on the brain

Kathrada in stable condition following operation

5 March 2017

ANC struggle veteran Ahmed Kathrada was yesterday admitted to a Johannesburg hospital for surgery relating to blood clotting on the brain.

Kathrada (87) was initially admitted for dehydration, but doctors later picked up the clot, which has subsequently been removed.

“Kathrada, despite being ill prior to the operation, was in good spirits. Doctors last night indicated that the operation was successful and he is in a stable condition. However, it would be some time before Kathrada fully recovers,” said Neeshan Balton, Director of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation.

Balton explained that due to hospital regulations and the necessity for a relaxed period of recovery, only visits from the immediate family will be permitted.

“We do however wish to thank the public as well as Kathrada’s many friends and comrades for their well-wishes and support. We hope that you continue remembering him in your prayers and take time to reflect on the ideals and values that Kathrada and his generation stood for,” said Balton.

Kathrada is one of three Rivonia Trialists still alive today; the other two being Andrew Mlangeni and Denis Goldberg.

Along with Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu, Govan Mbeki, Raymond Mhlaba and Elias Motsoaledi, they were sentenced in 1964 to life imprisonment on Robben Island during the famous Rivonia Trial.

Statement by Zaakirah Vadi, Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, 5 March 2017