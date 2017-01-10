DA says Education MEC should provide more resources to schools with high demand

All learners must be placed on day one

9 January 2016

Gauteng Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi must prioritize all learners who applied to be placed in schools last year to ensure they start learning from day one.

It is a great concern that there are still many learners who are yet to be placed, despite applying on time.

The MEC should provide more resources to schools with high demand. These include more classrooms, teachers and learner materials.

Parents are put in a difficult financial position when their children are not placed, as they cannot budget for uniforms, school fees and other materials needed.

The online registration process should be used to plan and manage placements with necessary resources. All learners deserve to be at school from day one with learning and teaching taking place.

Issued by Khume Ramulifho, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Education, 9 January 2017