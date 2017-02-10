Nicholas Woode-Smith responds to the party's plans, point-by-point

The African National Congress (ANC) has released a list of points that will be discussed at the ‘people’s assembly’ on Thursday the 9th of February, in anticipation for the State of the Nation Address (SONA). The list of points has been dubbed ‘Radical Economic Transformation Now!’

“Our main objective remains the liberation of blacks in general, and Africans in particular” the ANC said. To accomplish this and what has been termed “radical transformation”, the ANC published their 12-point plan that they will call on the ANC-dominated government to accomplish.

This article will be dealing with each point, evaluating and rebutting it and its backing ideology.

Click here to read the full story on the Rational Standard.