ANC appeal in logo case dismissed

10 January 2017

On Friday 6 January 2017, the City of Cape Town was informed by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) that the ANC’s application for leave to appeal in the logo case was dismissed.

The leave to appeal was dismissed with costs, which we hope to receive from Luthuli House soon. The SCA decided not to hear the matter because there was no reasonable prospect of success in an appeal. They could also find no convincing reason as to why the ANC’s appeal should even be heard.

We once again feel vindicated by this decision taken by the courts. We can only hope that the ANC will now stop the pettiness of pursuing this matter. We plan to focus our attention on building on the progress that this administration has made in the last five years. Our energy is placed firmly on this project and on issues of governance. We sincerely hope that the ANC will stop wasting the time of the courts. Enough time and money has been wasted on the ANC clearly fighting what has been proven to be a good decision taken by our administration.

We will be getting on with the business of government and continuing to deliver the best services in the country.

