Former minister says he personally has been waiting for a renewal of his membership card for just under a year

Heart and soul of ANC in disarray - Pahad

Pretoria - The branches of the ANC, which he referred to as the "heart and soul" of the party, are in disarray, former minister in the presidency Essop Pahad said.

Speaking at the Oliver Tambo centenary talks in Pretoria on Tuesday, Pahad said, "We still belong to our branches. The heart and soul of the ANC are the branches. The majority of these branches are in disarray. My own branch is in disarray."

Pahad said he was saddened by the current state of the ANC and its leadership.

He said the once glorious movement faces a terrible challenge and crisis of leadership.

"It's in my view a crisis of perhaps ... not recognising what are the serious problems and what needs to be done to address these challenges."

Pahad is among many ANC struggle stalwarts who have spoken out against the party's current leadership headed by President Jacob Zuma.

He said the ANC was the only home stalwarts like him knew and he intended dying as an ANC member.

"What we don't want is the ANC to die with us. It would die if we do not regenerate the movement."

Explaining his reasoning that the ANC branches were in a mess, Pahad said he has been waiting for a renewal of his membership card for just under a year.

"Every time I ask, they say Comrade please come give us a political class. What is most required is not so much what veterans can do... it's in your hands. You must make sure that the movement gets back to its values."

He said waking up to a city which is led by the DA is most unfortunate and it was a nightmare.

Pahad urged the ANC to follow Tambo's leadership.

He said Tambo was always ready to face up to problems and never resisted change.

The ANC NEC was faced with another motion of no confidence tabled against Zuma at the weekend.

This followed a Sunday Times newspaper expose detailing the Gupta's influence on cabinet appointments.

The ANC NEC resolved to have an inquiry into state capture established.

News24