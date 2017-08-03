Parliament is compiling a report to ascertain the exact details of what happened during accident

ANC identifies MP killed in Paarl crash

2 August 2017

Cape Town - The African National Congress in Parliament has confirmed the name of the MP who was killed in an accident in Paarl on Wednesday morning.

"It is with great sadness to inform you of the passing of Comrade Timothy "TZ' Khoza this morning in a car accident in Paarl," ANC caucus spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli said on Wednesday.

"May his soul rest in peace."

Khoza was a Member of Parliament from Mpumalanga, eHlanzeni Region, Nkomazi sub-Region and served on the Basic Education portfolio committee.

Mhlauli said that Khoza's family has been informed about his passing, hence the releasing of his name.

Parliament is currently compiling a report to ascertain the exact details of what happened during an accident that killed Khoza and injured three others.

Parliament 'still gathering facts'

Nomalungelo Gina of the ANC, Ian Ollis of the DA, and Cynthia Majeke of the UDM, were seriously injured in a collision with a minibus taxi, but are in a stable condition.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo told journalists on the steps of the National Assembly that the first priority was to inform the next of kin before anything else happened.

"Facts are still being gathered. The facts we can communicate now are ones we received from the scene," he said on Wednesday.

"It is still early days. The accident just happened and a lot of work must be done to make the details available to the leaders of Parliament."

He said Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete was "shocked and saddened" to hear about the crash.

The respective parties of the injured MPs are on their way to Paarl Medi-Clinic to ascertain the extent of their injuries.

There were five people in the shuttle transporting the MPs when it overturned after the collision. Parliament had only been made aware of the condition of its MPs, and could not comment on any injuries in the minibus taxi, he added.

Mothapo also said it was too early to say how the accident would affect future oversight visits going forward, as well as the important motion of no confidence in President Zuma on Tuesday.

Motshekga 'devastated' by the news

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga was devastated by the news.

''The Minister has expressed her shock and sadness at the passing of the MP whom she knows well and has worked with in Parliament for a number of years,'' her office said.

''The Minister sends her deepest condolences to the family at this time as they deal with this untimely and tragic loss.''

Motshekga wished Gina, Ollis and Majeke a speedy recovery and would be monitoring their progress closely.

She paid tribute to their work and their commitment to holding her department to account.

''It is going to be a very difficult time for all members as they mourn this loss and recover from this tragedy and the thoughts and prayers of everyone at the Department of Basic Education are with those Members during this time,” said Motshekga.

The rest of the delegation on the oversight visits have been accounted for, she added.

ANC Deputy Chief Whip Doris Dlakude was given the sad task of breaking the news to the MP's family.

Shock

The Democratic Alliance meanwhile said it was deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the crash.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen said the party joins the family and the ANC in mourning the loss of its MP.

"We further extend our best wishes to the three other members of the committee who were injured in the crash and who are receiving urgent medical attention. We trust that they will make a speedy recovery."

The MPs were scheduled to meet education officials, the provincial education portfolio committee and organised labour, as well as visit several schools.

The oversight visits give MPs an opportunity to get more information on issues that are raised during their meetings at Parliament.

