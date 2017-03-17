TG says it will always be our wish that there should be no friction when we get to the conference

Johannesburg – The ANC hopes its members avoid friction among themselves in the lead up to its 54th national conference, says party treasurer general Zweli Mkhize.

He made the comments to journalists on the sidelines at the Gordon Institute of Business Science after participating in a discussion with students on ethics and governance.

"It's the members who must find a formula that would [unite] the ANC," he said of the succession battle.

A fierce battle, waged along factional lines, is expected to ensue as the party's national conference in December approaches. This as some in the ANC vie to get their preferred candidates and slates elected to take over as leaders of the party when President Jacob Zuma and his top five step down.

"It will always be our wish that there should be no friction when we get to the conference, so we will do our best to avoid that kind of situation," Mkhize told journalists.

Nothing wrong with 'differences of opinion'

Some in the party, including Mpumalanga chairperson David Mabuza and KwaZulu-Natal's Sihle Zikalala, have said they wish to see the party hold an uncontested conference.

Mkhize said various structures were discussing this.

"The ANC is essentially about building unity among its members, different communities of our country, among the different sectors of our society and therefore unity will always be the cornerstone on which the ANC's future survival depends," he said.

Mkhize added that, even if there was a contest, the party was hoping that there would be no hostility among members.

"Just an open discourse of differences of opinion and different preferences, there is nothing wrong with that," he said.

No programme for Dlamini-Zuma

The ANC treasurer general had no answers when asked about the tasks of former African Union Commission chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma since her return from the African Union.

He told journalists that the matter had not been discussed as yet. This is in contrast with what ANC Youth League president Collen Maine announced when supporters welcomed Dlamini-Zuma back home at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday.

Maine said the league had big plans for the former African Union Commission chairperson, whose political talents he said could not be wasted.

