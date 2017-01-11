DA says Eskom's decision to cut electricity to municipalities will undermine basic service delivery and collapse local economies

Uncaring ANC must take responsibility for impending electricity crisis

10 January 2017

The ANC must take full responsibility for the impending electricity crisis in a number of municipalities across South Africa.

The people of these municipalities have been let down by dishonesty, corruption and maladministration, which has led to non-payment to Eskom and major debt.

The resultant intention by Eskom to cut electricity (planned for 16 January 2017) to the ANC run Nala, Dihlabeng, Mantsopa, Nketoana, Moqhaka, Masilonyana, and Tokologo municipalities in the Free State and Naledi, Ditsobotla, Lekwa Temane, Maquassi Hills, Ramothsere Moiloa, Kgetleng, Tswaing, Mamusa and Ventersdorp municipalities in the North West, will not only severely undermine basic service delivery, but will also collapse local economies and cause a jobs blood-bath.

If the ANC was serious about fixing the mess it has created, it would act immediately to fire these Mayors. But no action, not even a meagre apology, has been forthcoming. The ANC only cares about these provinces when the Premier League faction needs to come out and support Jacob Zuma.

The DA will not allow the Uncaring ANC to undermine service delivery and cause job losses.

To this end, the DA will request an urgent joint meeting of the Portfolio Committees on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Public Enterprises and Finance with the aim of conducting hearings on the impending electricity cuts, and to determine what plans are in place by all spheres of government to avert a service delivery and jobs crisis in these communities. Eskom must also be present to brief Parliament on the current situation and what re-payment options have been provided.

The ANC in Parliament have an opportunity to finally take responsibility for their gross maladministration by agreeing to this request.

Anything less will be a shameful continuation of their dereliction of duty to the people of these municipalities and a demonstration of a complete lack of care for poor South Africans.

Issued by Kevin Mileham, DA Shadow Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, 10 January 2017