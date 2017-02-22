This was just hours before Tshwane secretary Paul Mojapelo said that the soon-to-be MP was a member in good standing of Ward 65 [Irene]

Hartbeespoort – ANC leaders in Madibeng have produced two membership forms as proof that former Eskom chief Brian Molefe belongs to one of the region’s branches.

This was just hours before Tshwane secretary Paul Mojapelo told News24 that Molefe was a member of ward 65 [Irene], in good standing.

"He still belongs to a ward in Irene. The region knows nothing about a transfer," Mojapelo told News24.

Last week, Parliament released a statement announcing that Molefe was headed to the National Assembly following a nomination from the North West province, but just days after the announcement, some of the members from the branch at the centre of the storm said they did not know Molefe.

But the branch, regional and provincial leaders in the North West have come out to defend the decision.

The convenor of the Madibeng sub-region, John Chuwe, told journalists that the region was initially approached by the branch, and then it took the idea to upper structures.

He dismissed claims that Molefe was a member of the Irene branch.

"We won’t discuss the issue of Irene. They must show proof, just like we brought it to the media," Chuwe said.

'We are warning the intellectuals of this country'

The two forms - one stamped 2011 and the other 2015 - were produced as his membership and renewal forms. However, both forms are marked renewal and one has a "back office" stamp from the bank. Leaders declined to answer questions seeking clarity on the two forms.

"If the people of Irene did not see potential in comrade Molefe, it’s their loss," said ANC Youth League provincial executive committee member Papi Ratele.

He slammed those who have been critical of the decision to nominate Molefe, refusing to name those in the ANC who had adopted a similar position. Ratele said the province would submit their names to the ANC's national leadership.

"Comrade [Abdul] Malula and Comrade [Christina] Milanzi and them, they participated in the elections as members of Forum for Service Delivery. We as the youth league don’t regard them," said Ratele.

The two were quoted in reports distancing branches in Madibeng from Molefe.

The leaders also dismissed concerns over Molefe being implicated in former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report.

"We are warning the intellectuals of this country, to say, what is happening to Brian is coming to you," said Ratele.

'We will be portrayed as thugs'

He said black people who were doing well were being targeted by capitalists.

"So, at the end of the day, we will be portrayed as thugs, looters, corrupt as hell," said Ratele.

He said the coal deal with the Gupta family while Molefe was at Eskom should not be the focus when it comes to Molefe, but instead his track record in the Limpopo premier’s office, and the various other offices he had occupied over the years.

It has been widely speculated that Molefe will be given a Cabinet position after he was endorsed by the ANC Youth League

The leaders in the North West said it would be up to President Jacob Zuma whether he appoints Molefe as a minister or not.

Parliament has said that Molefe would not be sworn in on Wednesday ahead of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan’s Budget Speech, after the ANC in Parliament initially said he would be sworn in on Wednesday.

