ANC official in court for allegedly selling land in Ekurhuleni

12 July 2017
Official allegedly sold a small stand for R35 000 and a bigger one for R70 000

Johannesburg – An ANC Ekurhuleni official is expected to appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on charges of illegally selling land in Zonkizizwe.

The DA said in a statement on June 19 that his victims were vulnerable people desperate to own land.

According to the DA, the official allegedly sold a small stand for R35 000 and a bigger one for R70 000. He allegedly used the letterhead of the Gauteng human settlements department on the proof of payment and purchase he handed to the buyers.

