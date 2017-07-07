Forum says conference was a great success, and adds that it serves as a confirmation that the ruling party remains the leader

PPF statement on the 5th ANC National Policy Conference

6 July 2017

Progressive Professionals Forum (PPF) wishes to join the majority of other progressive and transformation friendly organisations in congratulating the African National Congress (ANC) for its highly successful National Policy Conference (NPC).

The conference, and in particular the quality and robustness of discussions, indeed serves as a confirmation that the ANC is and remains the leader of society and the only political organisation and movement which not only know and understand the challenges of the people of SA, especially the poor and the working class. But that it has the willingness, capacity and capability to deliver on the inspirations as well as aspirations of our people, hence PPF takes an unapologetic stance on being politically biased towards the ANC.

We are delighted that the conference has recommended, chief among others, on the nationalisation of the SARB.

We agree that in South African context the monopoly capital, which is derived from Colonialism of a Special Type has colour and that colour is white. So we have no doubt that branches will unambiguously, and without much effort, resolve that our monopoly is white monopoly capital.

We are further pleased that conference further recommended that land must be expropriated without compensation, which is critical given the slow pace of 23 years of land distribution whilst the black and African poor remains landless and homeless. In particular the PPF is pleased that the ANC will do all this within the confines of the Constitution and we commit to provide technical support in the amendment process of the constitution if need be.

The recommendation to speedily provide the Post Office with a commercial license, including the urgent establishment of a state bank, continues to demonstrate ANC's commitment to disrupt the often corrupt and hostile monopoly within the banking sector.

PPF will continue to persuade ANC structures to ensure that ANC electoral Conference resolve on the review of policies such as, BBBEE, FIC Act, PFMA as well as CIDB. PPF calls for speedy replacement of PPPFA with a new Procurement policy as we believe that all these policies are an antidote to radical socio economic transformation and are therefore an impediment to the deconcentration of white monopoly capital.

PPF participated fully in the ANC policy conferences from Provincial to National level. We will continue to be at the epicentre of the battle of ideas and humbly appreciates being welcomed and embraced by the ANC and its structures for the role we play in building united, non-racial, non-sexist prosperous SA.

Issued by Phapano Phasha, Head of Media and Communications, PPF, 6 July 2017