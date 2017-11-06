DP promises to fix the party should he win the Presidency at conference

The ANC will remove liars, thieves, at its elective conference in December – Ramaphosa

Polokwane – Thieves and liars will be removed from the ANC at its national elective conference in December, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa promised on Saturday.

Speaking at a regional ANC rally in the Malamulele Stadium, Ramaphosa said in XiTsonga that the ANC will be "ruined" if the problems it's facing aren’t "fixed".

"We will wash and clean the ANC, and it will be the ANC you know. The ANC that will work for the people," Ramaphosa said.

"As we go to the conference, we must fix the ANC."Ramaphosa also promised to "resuscitate" the tripartite alliance who has recently publically criticised the ruling party for not removing President Jacob Zuma.

The ANC presidential candidate ended his address by praising the Limpopo province for being the “laboratory on non-tribalism" in South Africa.

"Limpopo is the most fortunate province in South Africa because we've been [peacefully] living together as Pedis, VhaVenda, and as VaTsonga. We've always been united," Ramaphosa said.

He praised the people of the province for speaking both XiTsonga and TshiVenda which improves the unity in the province.

The ANC plans on holding its 54th National Conference in Gauteng from December 16 to 20 in Gauteng.

Ramaphosa faces stiff competition from former African Union chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma who has been endorsed by the ANCYL and ANCWL.

News24