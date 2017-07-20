Party says it has noted serious transgression of its disciplinary code by those who continue to attack the organisation and its leadership

19 July 2017

Johannesburg – The African National Congress says it will not engage its own members who publicly question the integrity of its leaders.

This after the outspoken Member of Parliament, Dr Makhosi Khoza called for President Jacob Zuma to step down on Tuesday, speaking at a Save South Africa gathering, she said the ANC was being led by a president who had become dishonourable.

ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said the party had noted the serious transgression of its disciplinary code by Khoza and others who continue to attack the organisation and its leadership on public platforms.

"These are public representatives representing, among others, the ANC, sent by the ANC to parliament, they are [now] turning against their own organisation," said Kodwa.

He added that the party had decided not to respond to those members who have been attacking the ANC in public.

Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan also shared his views on Zuma yesterday, he said the president should go, while participating in a dialogue to celebrate the founding father of South Africa's democracy Nelson Mandela's legacy on his birthday.Kodwa said Khoza was peddling lies when she said Zuma only agreed to serve one term.

"[There was] nothing like that, President Zuma was persuaded by structures to stand for a second term," argued Kodwa.

"It was not him who wanted to stand, it's about structures of the ANC. There are many lies being peddled by members of the ANC," continued Kodwa.

Kodwa said the party would engage its own members "at an appropriate time when they think it's necessary for them to come [to] their own organisation".

He said the party was worried about the "serious transgressions" and the decline of "political consciousness" displayed by its members.

"We are worried about MPs of the ANC who continue to undermine their own organisation and yet they are representatives of the ANC," said Kodwa.

