January 8th statement of ANC must chart a way forward on youth empowerment by govt and SOEs

The African National Congress Youth League wishes South Africans a prosperous new year

The ANCYL would like to welcome the year 2017 the year of Oliver Reginald Tambo. The ANCYL will like to remind all young people that Oliver R Tambo served the movement and the country from a young age and that we should draw inspiration that age is not a requirement of leadership. Even when he grew old he maintained that the youth is the future of any country. As we welcome this year we wish that the year will bring prosperity to many Young South Africans, blacks in particularly.

As we commence with 2017 as the ANCYL we reaffirm that the ANCYL program will be focused on economic freedom. We will channel all our energies and program towards driving the agenda of youth emancipation. We are first and foremost demanding a billion rand allocation to the NYDA for funding of program outside of salaries employees of the NYDA. This funding should be used to promote Youth Entrepreneurship to build a better future thus contributing to job creation. We expect the new board that has been long anticipated by youth to prioritize opening offices of the NYDA in all municipalities starting with metros and district municipalities.

We expect the January 8 statement of the ANC to chant a way forward on how government and state owned enterprises should foster youth empowerment young black entrepreneurs in particular. Moreover we expect SONA address of the President to deal with how Treasury should finance Free Education. We expect the Department of Trade and Industry to build a business support grant system to help grow and start up youth owned enterprises besides cooperatives that they provide for as it stands.

Institutions like National Empowerment Fund, and other Development Finance Institutions should play their role in our economy by financing true development initiatives that foster job creation. Agencies and other financial institutions must also have set asides for the youth that have brilliant and innovative ideas but lack funds to participate in the main stream economy. This will be first act of honoring O.R. Tambo, a man who had deep passion for the youth and their development.

The ANCYL congratulates a singer by the name of Mroza for his valuable contribution in the music and entertainment industry. His creative talent has hoisted the Masikandi genre flag high in South Africans and across the continent. It is our long held view that that Masikandi music should be acknowledged and supported as a proudly South African genre amongst many. The contribution made by Mfaz’omnyama, Phuzekhemisi, Maphoyiti, Thokozani Langa and Amabongwa in developing and popularising this genre should never be ignored.

Thus, the latest accolade by Mroza should serve as an inspiration to other Maskandi artists like Khuzani Mpungose, Bahumbe Mkhize and many others. Gone are the days where only certain genres are this popular among South Africans. We are proudly South African and are very proud of our local music. We will continue supporting and developing this genre and many other previously less recognised genres.

Statement issued by Mlondi Mkhize, ANCYL national spokesperson, 3 January 2016