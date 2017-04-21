Opposition parties, religious leaders and civil society to gather on Freedom Day

Another anti-Zuma demonstration to be held

20 April 2017

Johannesburg – Opposition parties, religious leaders and civil society will gather on Freedom Day to protest against President Jacob Zuma.

They announced this at the launch of the "Freedom Movement" at the Hector Pieterson Memorial in Soweto on Thursday.

"Under President Jacob Zuma the foundations of our constitutional democracy are under severe and sustained threat," said political analyst and member of the Midrand Group Prince Mashele.

The demonstration will be held at Freedom Park in Pretoria on April 27.

Last week leaders of opposition parties led a march of tens of thousands to the Union Buildings calling for Zuma to step down immediately.

Previously, lobby group Save South Africa also led thousands of South Africans on a similar march, while other protests were held nationwide.

Calls for the African National Congress to recall its leader as president of the country intensified following his Cabinet reshuffle in March, which resulted in the axing of former finance minister Pravin Gordhan.

"The political mismanagement of our country has now reached boiling point," Mashele said.

The group's planned march had received support from Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, who wrote a letter urging South Africans to participate in the Freedom Day demonstrations.

"It is important that we unite South Africans to bring an end to state capture," the Arch wrote in the letter.

