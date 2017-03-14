NEWS & ANALYSIS

Another Life Esidemini death confirmed

News24 |
13 March 2017
Man was suffering from diabetes related complications

Another Life Esidemini death confirmed

13 March 2017

Johannesburg - The Gauteng Department of Health confirmed on Monday that another Life Esidimeni patient had died.

The man, who was suffering from diabetes related complications, died in the Kalafong Hospital in Pretoria on Friday, spokesperson Vuyo Sabani said.

"We can’t reveal any information of the patient, because we still need to locate his family," he said.

He had been in hospital since February 20.

Previously, the department said it would cost R6m to transfer more than 700 surviving Life Esidimeni patients out of unlicensed NGOs.

A total of R495 was being spent per patient per day on three meals, washing and cleaning services, and medication, she told reporters in Johannesburg.

They were being moved to the Life Esidimeni and Clinix Solomon Moreno Hospital, formally Clinix Selby Park hospital.

Twenty of the 22 unlicensed NGOs, to which the mentally ill patients were originally transferred from Life Esidimeni, were still open.

Ninety-four mentally ill patients died after they were transferred from Life Esidimeni to various NGOs last year, because the department wanted to save money.

More than 63 patients had already been transferred to licensed facilities.

News24

 

Secret plan revealed: Jacob Zuma wants new luxury private jet – at cost of R1.3bn to taxpayers
Chief Mechanic Zuma’s head under the bonnet as succession looms?
Want to invest in luxury property beyond SA? Australia, New Zealand investors enjoy best returns
ANC policy discussion document – deal with corruption or die as a party
Navigating tough economic times: ensuring retirement fund members’ weather the storm.

iSERVICE FEED