Party shocked by assassination of member, says police must leave no stone unturned in their investigation

ANC KZN shocked by party activist's assassination in KwaNongoma

21 December 2016

The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal is shattered by the brutal assassination of yet another party activist, Cde Mzokhona “Sibotho” Dlame, at KwaLuphonjwana village in KwaNongoma.

Cde Dlame, 46, was sprayed with bullets by an unknown assassin who stormed the family home at around 20:00 on Monday after Umemulo - a coming of age traditional ceremony for the activist's daughter.

He was once an ANC councillor candidate for Ward 12 of KwaNongoma local municipality in the 2011 local government elections. He also represented the ANC as the party candidate during the by-elections in the same ward in 2012.

Although the ANC did not win the ward, Cde Dlame remained active recruiting more members as the ANC continues to make major inroads in the area.

Cde Dlame is among a number of comrades who bravely joined the ANC when it was a matter of life and death to be an ANC member or supporter in KwaNongoma.

“We are devastated and shocked by the continuation of senseless killings of our most dedicated and hard-working comrades. This is a tragic loss for his family, for the ANC, and the people of KwaNongoma. We call on the police to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that Cde Dlame’s killers account for their callous act,” said ANC Provincial Secretary, Cde Super Zuma.

The ANC has called on the police to swiftly apprehend the perpetrators so as to help promote stability in the area.

The ANC also joins the family of Deputy Chairperson and Premier, Cde Willies Mchunu in mourning for his brother Harry Mpendulo Mchunu who has passed away.

Mchunu was a police captain based in Umlazi and passed away after a long illness.

The ANC extends its heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of Cde Dlame and Mchunu. May they be comforted during this time of grief by the knowledge of the indelible mark made by their family members which will remain in the history of our country.

May their souls rest in peace!

Issued by Mdumiseni Ntuli, ANC Provincial Spokesperson, ANC KZN, 21 December 2016