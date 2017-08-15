Suspects stole face-value documents used to print licences and licence discs

Armed gang uses explosives in Langlaagte licencing centre robbery

14 August 2017

Johannesburg – Four men armed with explosives and guns broke into the Langlaagte Driving Licencing Testing Centre (DLTC ) on Sunday, Johannesburg’s public safety MMC Michael Sun said.

The suspects had allegedly overpowered the security guards at gunpoint and got into the DLTC, Sun said in a statement on Monday.

The suspects stole face-value documents used to print licences and licence discs. They also bombed three drop safes, but only managed to access money from one safe, Sun said.

"This crime of targeting our DLTC, where we serve residents, will not be taken by us lying down. This will not be tolerated under my watch, and as the department we will ensure that we and SAPS will put these criminals behind bars."

The centre remained closed on Monday, however, those who had booked their driver’s licence tests would be assisted, as that section of the centre was not affected.

The public were requested to make use of the Florida or Randburg DLTC for other licencing needs.

News24