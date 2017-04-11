Court rules that dissolved board must be reinstated

Axing of PRASA board set aside

10 April 2017

Pretoria – The High Court in Pretoria has ruled that the decision by the transport minister to dissolve the PRASA board has been set aside.

The court ruled that the appointment of an interim board was also set aside, while the dissolved board must be reinstated.

Former PRASA board chairperson Popo Molefe, along with the other fired directors of PRASA, previously approached the court to review or declare the board's dissolution unlawful, reinstate them to their former positions, and prevent an interim board from being appointed.

While the application was being heard in March, then Transport Minister Dipuo Peters named an interim board, which included former CEO of Sanral Nazir Alli.

Peters lost her job in President Jacob Zuma's recent controversial Cabinet reshuffle, which also saw Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan axed. She subsequently resigned as an ANC MP.

News24