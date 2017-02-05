Minister's favoured plan would extend CPS’s role to at least 2019

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini faced a revolt from social grant officials this week over her alleged meddling in their efforts to present a social grants payment plan to Parliament.

A number of alarmed officials have approached amaBhungane with separate, corroborative accounts.

They told how Dlamini tried to bigfoot the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) with a last-minute plan to boost the role of private contractors – particularly that of the controversial incumbent, Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) – in the social grant payment scheme.

They said Dlamini’s plan contradicted an “open architecture” alternative that Sassa, Treasury, the Department of Social Development, and the SA Reserve Bank had fleshed out.

When officials refused to table Dlamini’s plan, amaBhungane’s contacts said she “went rogue” and tried to stop them from presenting to Parliament’s portfolio committee on social development.

“Staff decided to defy the order for her own good,” said one.

Click here to read the full story.