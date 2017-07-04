Mbalula invited to attend international congress in Singapore

Bathabile Dlamini appointed acting police minister

3 July 2017

Johannesburg - Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini has been appointed acting minister of police until July 7, the police ministry announced on Monday.

This is because Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has been invited to attend the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) Congress in Singapore.

The ministry said the event would "set the agenda and tone on how the global body should respond to the scourge of cybercrime and other related crimes".

News24