Whistleblowers have leaked between 100,000 and 200,000 unique e-mails, these will be published soon

Last weekend, the Sunday Times and City Press fired the first salvos in a story that should shake our nation to the core. The former did not exaggerate when it referred to “e-mails that prove the Guptas run South Africa”, even if its judgement was based on limited facts, as we shall see.

The two newspapers had access to a trove of about 650 e-mails sent between the Gupta brothers, their associates and others.

Today Scorpio, the Daily Maverick’s newly launched investigative unit, and amaBhungane, the independent investigative non-profit, start publishing stories from a much, much wider trove: a few hundred gigabytes of information containing between 100,000 and 200,000 unique e-mails and a host of other documents. This we call the #GuptaLeaks.

Why did we not publish before? Why did we let ourselves be “scooped”?

The answer is in what we shall call a story of heroes and the misguided.

