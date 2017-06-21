Deputy minister involved in accident on his way to a media engagement

Bheki Cele out of hospital after car crash

20 June 2017

Durban – Deputy Minister of Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries Bheki Cele has been discharged from hospital following a car accident on Tuesday.

Speaking to News24, his spokesperson Nonkululeko Mbatha said Cele had been travelling with his security personnel on the M1 south when a car knocked into his BMW X5.

Mbatha said Cele had been on his way to a media engagement when the incident occurred.

"He has been discharged, with no injuries. The rest of his security team and officials are also fine. He received treatment at hospital."

News24