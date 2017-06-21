NEWS & ANALYSIS

Bheki Cele out of hospital after car crash

News24 |
20 June 2017
Deputy minister involved in accident on his way to a media engagement

Bheki Cele out of hospital after car crash

20 June 2017

Durban – Deputy Minister of Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries Bheki Cele has been discharged from hospital following a car accident on Tuesday.

Speaking to News24, his spokesperson Nonkululeko Mbatha said Cele had been travelling with his security personnel on the M1 south when a car knocked into his BMW X5.

Mbatha said Cele had been on his way to a media engagement when the incident occurred.

"He has been discharged, with no injuries. The rest of his security team and officials are also fine. He received treatment at hospital."

News24

 

FULL STATEMENT: SARB slams Public Protector report as unlawful, launches review
It’s all about the Banks: PP another cog in Zuptoid wheel of RET – Silke
SARB governor fights back: Hands off the central bank – if you want to preserve SA economy
A Sisyphean task: Gigaba’s lose-lose situation, expect further Rand weakness – analyst
Daniel Silke: South Africa’s stark choice – patronage or pragmatism

iSERVICE FEED