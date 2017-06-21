Bheki Cele out of hospital after car crash
20 June 2017
Durban – Deputy Minister of Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries Bheki Cele has been discharged from hospital following a car accident on Tuesday.
Speaking to News24, his spokesperson Nonkululeko Mbatha said Cele had been travelling with his security personnel on the M1 south when a car knocked into his BMW X5.
Mbatha said Cele had been on his way to a media engagement when the incident occurred.
"He has been discharged, with no injuries. The rest of his security team and officials are also fine. He received treatment at hospital."