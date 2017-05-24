Acting DA WCape leader tells Premier he is willing to co-operate fully with investigation

Birthday party funding criticism 'a storm in a tea cup' - Madikizela

23 May 2017

Cape Town - Acting Democratic Alliance Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says African National Congress allegations that improper contributions were made for his birthday party are "a storm in a tea cup".

The ANC in the province on Monday said it was writing to the Public Protector to ask her to probe the funding of two Western Cape MECs' birthday parties.

Madikizela allegedly received a surprise contribution for a birthday cake from a friend, who also did business with the province, the Cape Times reported.

The original media report said the cake cost R3 000. Madikizela told the daily newspaper that he earned more than R2m a year, and did not need help sponsoring any aspect of his birthday party.

ANC Western Cape secretary general Faiez Jacobs said they had laid two complaints for what they deemed "seemingly illegal and irregular contributions" for the parties of MECs Madikizela and Nomafrench Mbombo.

Independent investigation

"Clearly the ANC doesn't understand the role of the Public Protector, but I'm not surprised," Madikizela told News24.

"Faiez Jacobs' statement is mentioning by name only two ministers who happen to be black, as if other ministers do not host parties.

"This is a storm in a tea cup, I've already told the premier this morning that I'll co-operate fully with an investigation."

Jacobs on Monday said the party wanted an independent investigation to determine the facts.

Madikizela is human settlements MEC and Mbombo is health MEC.

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille's office on Monday said they were following due process to establish the facts.

"Should further action be required, this will be done in line with good governance practices. The provincial government has extensive procurement monitoring systems in place.

"This has enabled every provincial department, including human settlements, to obtain a clean financial audit. Provincial government systems exclude politicians from processes relating to the awarding of contracts."

