Party says a call for nominations for new leader will be issued on 1 February

The way forward for DA leadership in the Western Cape

31 January 2017

The Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) of the DA in the Western Cape has agreed that the Deputy Leader, Bonginkosi Madikizela, will stand in as Leader of the Western Cape as of 1 February 2017. This follows the resignation of the current Provincial Leader, Patricia de Lille, which also comes into effect on 1 February 2017. This arrangement will be binding until an Acting Leader is elected at the Provincial Council of 25 February 2017 in Worcester.

A call for nominations will be issued to all structures of the party on 1 February 2017. This is an invitation for DA structures to submit their nominations for the position of Provincial Leader. Nominations must be submitted no later than 15 February 2017. Any DA member may be nominated ahead of the Provincial Council which will be held on 25 February 2017, where the Acting Provincial Leader will be elected.

The PEC has taken this decision in terms of subsection 7.7.1 of the DA’s Federal Constitution and section 19.1.7 of the DA’s Provincial Constitution.

On behalf of the DA, I again wish to thank our outgoing leader, Patricia De Lille, for her leadership. We support you in your efforts to take the City of Cape Town to new heights.

The DA remains committed to making progress through excellent delivery and job creation. We will work tirelessly each and every day to make this a reality across our beautiful province.

Issued by Anton Bredell, DA Western Cape Chairperson, 31 January 2017