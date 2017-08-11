Party says counsellors must be sent to the school to provide counselling to the affected learner and her family

DA condemns the brutal attack of female learner in Mhlathuze District

10 August 2017

The DA condemns the violent attack of a female learner at a school in Mhlathuze District by a male learner, details of which appeared in cellphone footage that has since gone viral.

The DA welcomes action taken by the KZN Provincial Education Department and the National Department of Education to conduct an urgent investigation into the circumstances of the attack and the prosecution of the offending learner.

We are appalled that such an act of brutality was ever allowed to take place. The Democratic Alliance is concerned about the lack of presence of teachers during the entire incident.

Counsellors must be sent to the affected school to provide counselling to the affected learner and her family. There must be an additional offering of life orientation lessons to educate learners at the school on gender equality and gender-based violence.

We also call on the relevant authorities to expedite their investigation and ensure that similar acts don’t happen again. Violence has no place in our schools. Learners are entitled to feel safe and secure in a school environment and not feel physically threatened.

South Africa is currently celebrating women’s month. The attack of the female learner once again exposes the vulnerability of women to violence at home, in our streets, at their places of work and even in schools.

The government needs to double its efforts in ensuring that gender-based violence is uprooted from society.

The DA will be monitoring the investigation we look forward to the law taking its course.

Issued by Rishigen Viranna, DA KZN Spokesperson on Education, 10 August 2017