Organisation says a core aspect of Cohen’s responsibility will be to help support and facilitate transformation in its broadest sense

BUSA announces the appointment of new CEO Tanya Cohen

18 January 2017

Tanya Cohen has been appointed as the new CEO of Business Unity South Africa (BUSA), for a three year term. Ms. Cohen was selected as the preferred candidate following a thorough recruitment process that was managed by professional executive recruitment firm, Spencer Stuart.

Ms. Cohen brings to BUSA a wealth of expertise in the policy arena and a track record of hard work on behalf of organised business. She has demonstrated her ability to influence pro-business outcomes through her work in NEDLAC on the Labour Relations Stability process aimed at addressing prolonged and violent strikes and the successful extension of the Employment Tax Incentive.

“As the most broadly representative voice of South African business organisations, BUSA has a pivotal role in ensuring the necessary conditions for inclusive growth by developing consensus around the foundation for employment, poverty alleviation and inequality,” says BUSA President Jabu Mabuza.

A core aspect of Ms. Cohen’s responsibility will be to help BUSA support and facilitate transformation in its broadest sense, which is inherently about inclusive growth. The Board believes that Ms. Cohen’s background, skills and experience will help BUSA and its members play an active and constructive role in creating an inclusive, transforming and growing economy.

Issued by Farai Morobane on behalf of BUSA, 18 January 2017