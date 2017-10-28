Glynnis Breytenbach and Werner Horn must retract and apologise for false and defamatory allegation

PUBLIC PROTECTOR CHALLENGES DA SPY ALLEGATIONS IN COURT

27 OCTOBER 2017

Prior to the appointment of the Public Protector, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane the Democratic Alliance (DA), through Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach and Mr Werner Horn, made false and defamatory remarks at the press conference on 7 September 2016, alleging that Adv. Busisiwe Mkhwebane, is a spy and that she was on the payroll of the State Security Agency when she was employed by the Department of Home Affairs as a Counsellor Immigration and Civic Services in China.

Based on the above allegations, on 27th October 2017, the Public Protector and the Office of the Public Protector has decided to institute legal action against the Democratic Alliance, Advocate Breytenbach and Mr Horn, seeking to have them retract their false and defamatory statement and issue and apology to be published in the same platforms that publicised their claims.

The Public Protector reserves her right to claim for damages suffered as a result of these false and defamatory statements.

Statement issued by Ms Cleopatra Mosana, Spokesperson for the Public Protector South Africa, 27 October 2017