If reform is not well targeted it may threaten food security and benefit only the elites in rural areas

In Tugela Ferry in central KwaZulu-Natal, 95% of farmers with plots of less than half a hectare are producing crops commercially. Other smallholders sell cattle, sheep and goats raised on communal grazing lands to the ceremonial market.

In Venda, Limpopo, permaculture food gardens support extended families. These small farmers use traditional, climate-resilient seed varieties that they save and exchange among themselves.

Smallholder farmers such as these produce more of the food consumed in South Africa than is generally realised, says Professor Ben Cousins of the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies at the University of the Western Cape.

“Smallholdings have real potential if they have appropriate irrigation, infrastructure and good extension services,” says Cousins. “However, I have yet to see an extension officer in the fields in Tugela Ferry. Civil servants now appear to prefer to work in offices, even though they have vehicles.”

Would ramping up land reform in South Africa help with food security? Over the past 23 years land reform has barely altered the farming landscape: only 8-9% of farmland has been restituted or redistributed, making a small dent in rural poverty.

