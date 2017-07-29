Michael Mpofu says newspapers misquote Zille as having said colonialism was "not all bad"

MORE FAKE NEWS BY INDEPENDENT NEWSPAPERS

28 July 2017

Independent Newspapers’ drive to destroy the reputations of its Cape titles continues with yet more false reports today.

In two of its publications this morning, they report that Premier Zille had tweeted that colonialism was “not all bad”. This is an untruth.

The Gupta owned ANN7, who ran a similar malicious report, was recently slapped with a R10 000 fine by the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA), for misquoting the Premier.

Given that Independent have pulled out of the Press Council and Ombudsman process – removing themselves from all forms of accountability – we will continue to expose any attempts at distorted reports.

We maintain that the total disregard shown for their readers, through the consistent misrepresentation of facts, is one of the major reasons for the falling circulation of Independent’s Cape titles.

Statement issued by Michael Mpofu, Spokesperson for Western Cape Premier Helen Zille, 28 July 2017