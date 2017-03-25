Judge Henney says Brent Henry and Juane Jacobs acted in common purpose during "brutal and merciless" assault

2 found guilty of fatal assault of Maties graduate

Cape Town – Two men were on Friday found guilty of fatally assaulting Stellenbosch University graduate Carl Schoombie in 2015.

Western Cape High Court Judge Robert Henney said it was clear that Brent Henry and Juane Jacobs acted in common purpose to target Schoombie in a "brutal and merciless" assault.

He said the evidence against them was overwhelming.

They had not provided answers for how Schoombie could have been left "beaten to a pulp on the side of the road" in their presence.

Henney found there was direct intent to murder him.

"It seems the main aim of the accused was to kick and beat the deceased incessantly on the head and nowhere else on the body."

A pathologist who examined his body said he had a brain injury usually only seen in people killed in car accidents.

Schoombie’s brother Lee, who has fought persistently for justice for his brother, was visibly relieved at the outcome in court.

Henry's bail of R1 000 was revoked.

He would join Jacobs in Pollsmoor Prison.

Henry took off his wedding ring and jewellery and gave them to his lawyer along with his wallet and sunglasses.

The men had accused Schoombie of starting trouble at the Tiger Tiger nightclub in Claremont, Cape Town in November 2015.

Schoombie and three friends were on their way home from the nightclub in an Uber taxi when Henry and Jacobs allegedly blocked them with their car in a cul-de-sac. He was admitted to hospital in a coma and died a few days later.

The case was postponed until April 18 for sentencing. News24