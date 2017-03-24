Not enough evidence linking suspects to the crime, says NPA spokesperson

Charges against all three R17m SSA theft accused withdrawn

Cape Town - Charges against all three men accused of stealing R17m from the State Security Agency between Boxing Day and New Year in December 2015 have been withdrawn, the NPA said on Thursday.

There was not enough evidence linking them to the crime, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku said.

In June 2016, the State withdrew theft charges against two of the men - Khayalethu Mgatyelwa and Albert Ramabele.

William Mmotong, a VIP protector with the SSA, was the last to take the heat, but charges against him were also withdrawn.

State Security Minister David Mahlobo said at the time he was embarrassed by the theft from the SSA's own safe.

“There was no break-in. People walked in using an access card,” Mahlobo told the National Council of Provinces in February 2016.

“It is one of those incidents where we felt embarrassed.”

Only money was stolen. Computer hardware, documents and other information related to the security of the state were not touched.

The matter was immediately reported to the police and the Hawks were on the scene immediately, he said.

Six suspects were initially detained – four from the department. The three were charged.

Further information on the outcomes of internal investigations, or whether there were other suspects, was not immediately available.

