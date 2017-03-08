Mayor says a special committee will be established which will advance the vision of an inclusive and peaceful city

Mashaba to work with Nigeria to end Xenophobia

7 March 2017

Today, I held a productive meeting with the Nigerian Consulate, headed by Nigerian Consul-General, Godwin Adama, and leaders from the Nigerian community in South Africa. During this meeting we mapped out a way forward to address xenophobia within the City of Johannesburg.

We stressed the importance of working in collaboration to address the problem of xenophobia and prevent attacks such as those we have seen in the past.

We agreed that we all want to live in a peaceful society where the rule of law is respected and upheld.

The Nigerian Consulate and this administration strongly denounce criminality in all its forms.

Following today’s meeting, I have committed the City to working towards establishing a special committee which will advance the vision of an inclusive and peaceful Joburg society.

In addition, we will be exploring ways to enhance our Migrant Help Desk to assist migrant communities to integrate in our society, as well as advancing public awareness against xenophobia in all its forms.

Further, I am in the process of inviting all leaders from the diplomatic corp across the continent to a joint meeting. I will take this opportunity to express the City of Joburg’s position on migration and work together to address xenophobia.

Johannesburg is made of many diverse communities. Indeed, it is a City built by migrants from across the world.

I reiterate, I welcome all people from across the world to the City of Johannesburg.

It is common knowledge that crime levels have spiralled out of control across Joburg. My fight is against this criminality.

Crime knows no nationality, ethnicity or race. Thus we must all work together to create an integrated and safe society for all resident to live, work and play.

Essential to this is respect for the rule of law.

These sentiments are supported by the Nigerian Consulate.

I will continue to work together with the Nigerian Consulate for the benefit of our all our people.

I am on record imploring the Minister of Home Affairs, Malusi Gigaba, to work together with this administration to find solutions to our challenges. This is in line with the spirit of co-operative governance espoused within the Constitution.

My invitations and letters have been declined and ignored by the Minister.

Let us not be fooled, xenophobia is a deep rooted and long standing problem in society.

National government must finally acknowledge its role in creating this problem; it has failed to address South Africa’s high unemployment and crime rate.

Tragically, our foreign brothers and sisters have been used misguidedly as scapegoats.

It is essential that those of us in government act to find lasting solutions to the problem of xenophobia by being responsive and caring to all our residents.

Issued by Tony Taverna-Turisan, Director of Communications, Office of the Executive Mayor, City of Johannesburg, 7 March 2017