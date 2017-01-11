Mayor says investigation uncovered a total of 106 allegedly corrupt licensing centre officials

City’s Anti-Corruption Unit clamp down leads to arrests

10 January 2017

Today, three suspects from the Sandton Licensing Department and four suspects from the Martindale Bulk Licensing Department will be arrested by the HAWKS on charges of fraud. At this time, four of the seven arrests have taken place.

Through investigation, we have identified a total of 106 allegedly corrupt licensing centre officials who will be arrested in the coming days and face the full might of the law.

Each of the suspects will be immediately suspended pending swift disciplinary processes by the City.

Between January 2008 and February 2016, 972 alleged fraudulent transactions at a total value of R14,717,444.00 were identified within the City of Johannesburg.

The schedule below summaries the different CoJ Licensing Centres, the total amount of transactions and the total Rand value allegedly lost from each centre:

Licensing centre Incidents Sum of Arrears &

Penalties

created R 14 717 444 Johannesburg - Martindale 102 R 2 101 586 Johannesburg (Wemmer) 25 R 571 861 Kliptown 7 R 44 528 Langlaagte 426 R 5 114 020 Midrand 89 R1 332 619 Randburg 37 R 387 604 Roodepoort 84 R 1 333 983 Sandton 202 R 3 831 244 Grand Total 972 R 14 717 444

Through the investigation conducted by Mr Sibiya, we have determined that the problem is not limited to the City of Johannesburg. Between January 2008 and February 2016, these fraudulent transactions were valued at R 155 074 672.08 nationally.

Corruption is deplorable and steals from the poor. When I took office, I declared corruption public enemy number one.

When I announced Shadrack Sibiya as the new Head of the City’s Internal Investigations, I promised to root out corruption in the City of Johannesburg and to bring those responsible for its existence to book.

I am proud to say this administration is living up to that promise.

Today’s arrests, made possible through close collaboration between the City of Johannesburg’s Anti-Corruption Unit and the HAWKS, form part of a planned strike against the criminal syndicates and corrupt licensing officials in the City who have been operating licensing scams.

These syndicates colluded with certain licensing officials to perform illegal transactions on the licensing computer system.

This included collusion to unlawfully allow motorists to -

- obtain drivers’ licenses;

- obtain disc licenses; and

- register vehicles.

Licensing officials would then pocket cash that would have ordinarily been paid to the City and utilised for much needed service delivery.

I would like to thank Mr Sibiya and his team for their exemplary work. I urge them to continue rooting out corruption within the City, at every level, without fear or favour.

I would also like to thank the MMC for Public Safety, Councillor Michael Sun, for his role in ensuring the success of this investigation, despite facing resistance within Council from members of the previous administration who denied the existence of any corruption.

There are many hardworking, honest civil servants in the City of Johannesburg. I encourage these individuals to join me in the fight against corruption and ask them to step forward so we may root out this practice together.

The days when corrupt officials would get a gentle slap on the wrist or be shifted to a different department are over. Those found guilty of corruption will be prosecuted and stolen money reclaimed.

Working closely with the Hawks, SAPS, JMPD and the residents of this City we will continue to wage war on corruption.

Since taking office, I have initiated a number of forensic investigations. Many of which have found wrong-doing, and cases are nearing the point of completion. We are working closely with the SAPS and NPA, and there will be many more arrests being made in the coming weeks and months.

I will not rest until a clean, responsive and caring administration that puts the interests of our residents first becomes a reality in Johannesburg.

Issued by Tony Taverna-Turisan, Director of Communications, Office of the Executive Mayor, Herman Mashaba, 10 January 2017