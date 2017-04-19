DA says if former Hawsk boss returns to office he would be wilfully interfering with smooth running of policing department, endangering lives of citizens

DA to get clarity on whether Ntlemeza continues to receive benefits

18 April 2017

Following reports that former head of the Hawks, Berning Ntlemeza, apparently believes he is on leave and intends to return to work next week Monday, despite being removed from office, the DA will submit parliamentary questions to ascertain what benefits, if any, he received, or is to receive, from 12 April 2017 onwards.

Moreover, if Ntlemeza returns to his former office, he would be wilfully interfering with the smooth running of this most vital policing department, endangering the lives, property and livelihoods of millions of South Africans suffering high crime rates in our country.

Should Ntlemeza attempt to interfere with the running of the Hawks, the DA will not hesitate to lay charges against him for defeating the ends of justice.

Last week, the North Gauteng High Court denied Ntlemeza’s leave to appeal its previous judgement to set aside his appointment as irrational and further ordered that the judgement should have immediate effect.

This means that as of 12 April 2017, Ntlemeza is no longer the head of the Hawks nor is he employed by the SAPS.

As such, he is not entitled to leave – paid or otherwise - or any other benefits, and should not be allowed to access his old office at any point going forward.

Police Minister, Fikile Mbalula, should not tolerate this behaviour and must make sure that Ntlemeza is not allowed access to the Hawks building.

It is up to Mbalula to ensure that the business of the Hawks is protected against any further disruption from Ntlemeza.

Issued by Zakhele Mbhele MP - DA Shadow Minister of Police, 18 April 2017