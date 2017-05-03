Party says community should not be allowed to have such a great influence that the magistrate fears for his life

Coligny murder case should not be politicised

2 May 2017

The case in which two men of Coligny stand accused of the murder of a black boy, should not be politicised, and in the interest of sound administration of justice, the matter must now be allowed to progress without interference, says Michal Groenewald, leader of the FF Plus in Northwest.

Groenewald, who attended the proceedings this morning where the accused Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte applied for bail, says according to testimony given the protest action started as a result of poor service delivery, and that certain elements then misused the incident of the boy to stir up violence.

He says the community should not be allowed to have such a great influence with the run-up to a court case that a magistrate even fear for his life.

"It is unhealthy if a situation arises where the community almost form a kangaroo court outside of court and people are convicted as murderers and labelled as such even before the case begins.

"The legal principle that any person accused of a crime is innocent until found guilty by a court of law also applies in this case," says Groenewald.

Issued by Michael Groenewald, FF Plus provincial leader: Northwest, 2 May 2017