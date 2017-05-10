Movement says white lightweights are being heavily punished for racist slurs, black heavyweights not

Solidarity filed collective complaint with the HRC

9 May 2017

Trade union Solidarity today filed its collective complaint that calls for doing away with the double standards that apply when dealing with racism in South Africa with the South African Human Rights Commission (HRC).

The complaint that forms part of Solidarity’s overall #StopRacism campaign, focuses on the one-sided manner in which racism is dealt with in South Africa, in particular when coming from people in positions of power. Its aim is to restore balance in South Africa when it comes to race.

According to Solidarity Research Institute Head Connie Mulder, the HRC was also requested during the meeting to undertake a profound investigation into this tendency. “The phenomenon of dealing with racism in South Africa in a selective manner needs to be thoroughly investigated and analysed,” Mulder said.

According to Mulder, a tendency is emerging in South Africa in terms of which white racist lightweights are heavily punished for racist slurs, whereas black heavyweights are handled with kid gloves when they commit racial slurs.

Solidarity also used the opportunity to file a formal complaint with the commission against North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo, who abused his position of power when, on Sunday, he had incited violence that is based on race in Coligny.

Statement issued by Connie Mulder, Head: Solidarity Research Institute, 9 May 2017