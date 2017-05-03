Accused unemployed and would request assistance from Legal Aid

Coup plotter charged with incitement to commit murder

2 May 2017

Johannesburg – The case involving a man accused of plotting to assassinate President Jacob Zuma, members of the Gupta family and cabinet ministers, was on Tuesday postponed for a bail application.

Elvis Ramosebudi, 32, who was arrested in Midrand and charged with conspiracy to commit murder. He appeared briefly at the Johannesburg Magistrate Court on Tuesday morning.

State prosecutor advocate Johan Bardenhorst informed Magistrate Vincent Ratshibvumo that the charge against Ramosebudi was being changed to incitement to commit murder.

News24 obtained copies of letters which listed the Gupta brothers Ajay, Rajesh and Atul, SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni, Cogta Minister Des van Rooyen, State Security Minister David Mahlobo, National Prosecuting Authority boss Shaun Abrahams, Zuma's son Duduzani, Sars boss Tom Moyane and former Eskom boss Brian Molefe as possible targets.

While a second letter which focused on targeting "white monopoly capital targets", listed axed deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas, former public protector Thuli Madonsela, former MP Vytjie Mentor and former GCIS CEO Themba Maseko.

Targets

The Hawks previously said that in October 2016 they intercepted communication material of possible assassinations which were being planned where various members of Cabinet, state-owned entities and prominent South Africans were listed as targets.

According to the Hawks, the suspect is a founding member of the Anti-State Capture Death Squad Alliance (ASCDSA) and he was arrested "while he was busy explaining to donors how the assassination of state capture beneficiaries was going to be carried out by the undercover coup plot snipers".

Nineteen individuals were targeted and their names will only be divulged in court, the Hawks previously said.

At his appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrate court on Friday, Ramosebudi said he is unemployed and would request assistance from Legal Aid.

When Ramosebudi made his first appearance Magistrate Vincent Ratshibvumo postponed the matter for Ramosebudi to meet with a Legal Aid attorney to discuss whether he will apply for bail or not.

He remains in custody until his bail hearing on May 5.

