Computers at Finance, SCM and HRM offices were stolen, case dockets not taken

Hawks acting national head condemns office burglary

Media Statement from Directorate of Priority Crimes Investigation (HAWKS)

South African Police Service

Intensive investigations are underway following the break-in at certain offices of the Hawks' Head Office buildings in Silverton, Pretoria.

Investigators are currently working on the scene and more information will be communicated in due course.

The Hawks would like to confirm that so far only computers at Finance, Supply Chain Management and Human Resource Management offices were stolen. No docket has gone missing.

The Acting National Head of the Hawks Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata has condemned the unfortunate incident and assured all in sundry that a crack team will foresee the investigation in this regard.

More information on the incident will be communicated in due course.

Statement issued by Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, The Hawks, 5 July 2017