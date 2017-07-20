DA says no ammunition available for officers stationed in Springs to complete their certificates

Crucial SAPS team without firearm compliance certificates

19 July 2017

Gauteng Community Safety MEC, Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, must explain why there is no ammunition available for SAPS officers stationed in Springs, Ekurhuleni to complete their firearm compliance certificates.

At least 20 officers have been confined to the station to complete paperwork because their firearm licenses have expired.

Some of these SAPS officials were supposed to be deployed to Soweto to take part in assisting the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport to curb activities relating to the recent taxi violence.

It would seem that MEC Nkosi-Malobane does not have a firm grip on her portfolio – as she is unaware that the officers, that are supposed to make up part of the task force which she offered to MEC Ismail Vadi, cannot carry out their mandate.

It is unacceptable that essentials like ammunition, critical to the work of SAPS officers, has been allowed to run out.

I will write to the MEC to ascertain the extent of the shortage of ammunition, how many SAPS officers’ compliance certificates have been affected by this, when this matter will be resolved and how the department plans to put measures in place to ensure that this does not become a repeat occurrence.

Issued by Kate Lorimer, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC, 19 July 2017

