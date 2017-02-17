Party says poor people in villages and townships still live in shacks 22 years after democracy

EFF statement on the approaching Cyclone Dineo

16 February 2017

The EFF notes the approaching depression, Cyclone Dineo which has been downgraded to a tropical storm according to the South African Weather Service. Now renamed ex-Dineo, is expected to reach the Eastern and Northern parts of South Africa later on in the day (16 February 2017).

Each time there is a storm, it must remind us all of the failure of the ruling party to secure dignified houses for the poor in villages and townships. That they still live in shacks 22 years after democracy means the ANC has condemned them to storms such as Dineo.

We urge the people of KwaZulu Natal and Limpopo to be vigilant at all times as the tragedy of nature is not always predictable. We further urge South African Natural Disaster Centre and the Rescue South Africa, the official South African Disaster Response Team to not be naive and unsuspecting either. The safety of the people of South Africa, more so those who are underprivileged in the areas expected to be experiencing the depression, depend solely on the service of the government for safety and protection.

May the community of KwaZulu Natal and Limpopo prioritise the safety and protection of children the most and be cognisant of the fact that as a people, we are responsible for one another.

Issued by Mbuyiseni Quitin Ndloi, National Spokesperson, EFF, 16 February 2017