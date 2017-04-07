Judge says victim and her family will feel much safer and more confident to go on with the case with councillor in custody

DA councillor accused of sexual assault denied bail

6 April 2017

Cape Town - The Clanwilliam Magistrate's Court has denied bail to a DA councillor accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

Magistrate Vanessa Duimelaar on Wednesday made the ruling, which will see the councillor remaining in the Vanrhynsdorp Prison.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said the councillor was arrested on March 22, and made his first court appearance a day later.

"The alleged incident happened on [March 19] between 09:20 and 10:00," said Traut.

It was reported to police three days later, the same day the councillor was arrested.

Billy Claasen, of the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation, said the councillor, who was known to the girl's family, allegedly assaulted her over a period of time, until the girl told her mother, who then opened a case with the police.

Claasen said the organisation welcomed the decision by the magistrate not to grant the suspect bail.

"This guy is a councillor. And as a councillor he is supposed to give opportunities to our children but now he is misusing his portfolio responsibilities.

"The accused is a well-known councillor in the community and therefore needs to know better. We feel that the victim and her family will feel much safer and more confident to go on with the case with him in custody."

