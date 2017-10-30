Patricia Kopane elected leader and Annelie Lotriet chairperson

DA Free State announces leadership

The DA Free State held a successful elective congress yesterday. Four positions were contested: Provincial Leader, Provincial Chairperson, Provincial Deputy Chairperson and Provincial Finance Chairperson.

The following leaders were elected:

Provincial Leader

Patricia Kopane MP

Provincial Chairperson

Annelie Lotriet MP

Provincial Deputy Chairperson

Carina Serfontein

Financial Chairperson

David van Vuuren MPL

These are the leaders tasked with leading the party in the Free State and building sustainable structures that will further strengthen the organisation in order to achieve victory in 2019 and beyond.

Statement issued by Patricia Kopane MP, Leader of the DA in the Free State, 29 October 2017