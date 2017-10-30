DA Free State announces leadership
The DA Free State held a successful elective congress yesterday. Four positions were contested: Provincial Leader, Provincial Chairperson, Provincial Deputy Chairperson and Provincial Finance Chairperson.
The following leaders were elected:
Provincial Leader
Patricia Kopane MP
Provincial Chairperson
Annelie Lotriet MP
Provincial Deputy Chairperson
Carina Serfontein
Financial Chairperson
David van Vuuren MPL
These are the leaders tasked with leading the party in the Free State and building sustainable structures that will further strengthen the organisation in order to achieve victory in 2019 and beyond.
Statement issued by Patricia Kopane MP, Leader of the DA in the Free State, 29 October 2017