DA remembers OR Tambo’s legacy

Today the DA joins fellow South Africans in commemorating 100 years since the birth of one South Africa’s greatest sons Oliver Reginald Tambo.

Tambo was a principled leader whose ideas to create a democratic and equal society for all South Africans are still held in high esteem.

We are still optimistic that his idea of a prosperous and non-racial South Africa will be fulfilled.

Oliver Tambo was prepared to die for the cause of the emancipation of Black South Africans and building a country where everyone is equal under the law.

Tambo showed a great deal of determination and resilience at the helm of the ANC leadership during the most difficult periods of the liberation struggle.

It is clear that the current ANC does not uphold the ideals of Oliver Tambo. They have abandoned that dream in favour of self-enrichment at the expense of the people of South Africa

That is why South Africa needs a new beginning, where we can all work towards freedom, fairness and opportunity for all, to learn from Tambo’s wisdom and adopt his spirit of ethical and servant leadership.

Statement issued by Refiloe Nt’sekhe MPL, DA National Spokesperson, 27 October 2017