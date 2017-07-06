David van Vuuren says Lindiwe Kambule went off against Cllr Tania Halse on Facebook

DA reports ANC Chief Whip to SAHRC for racial remarks

5 July 2017

The DA strongly condemns the insulting and threatening remarks made on Facebook towards our Mantsopa Municipality councillor, Tania Halse, by the ANC’s Dihlabeng Chief Whip, Lindiwe Kambule.

In a Facebook group named “Ladybrand pips”, Kambule wrote: “I'm will teach you vark women who don’t have proper education who think we can be lead by standard 10 town clerks gone are those days you played with our mothers and father and they called you bo misses... you will never ever see that day again we will continue with liberating the mind of our people.

Your grandchildren they are going to work for my children. The sooner you realise it the better. Looting state when whites took over by raping and taking over by force of our black people. I think we should consider to do the same as well”.

We will stand up to the racially-charged remarks by the failing ANC government in Dihlabeng. These remarks seek only to divide and polarise our people across racial lines.

The DA has lodged an official complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission against the ANC Dihlabeng Chief Whip.

There is no place for discrimination, prejudice, racism or hate in our democratic society.

The DA is committed to building a society based on the constitution and the rule of law and we believe in an inclusive nation based on tolerance and rights for all and this is what we will continue to fight tirelessly for.

Issued by David van Vuuren, DA Chief Whip in the Free State Provincial Legislature, 5 July 2017