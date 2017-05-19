Opposition chief whip expresses hope the ANC Chief Whip’s proposal is based on genuine good faith, not factionalism

The DA welcomes establishment of ad hoc committee on party funding

The DA welcomes the proposal by the Chief Whip in Parliament, Jackson Mthembu, to establish an Ad Hoc Committee on Party Funding in South Africa.

The DA believes in transparency and fairness, provided it applies to all political parties, without exception.

We will be supporting the motion to establish the ad hoc committee and will participate fully in its deliberations. However, we hope that the Chief Whip’s proposal is based on genuine good faith and is not being used as a tool in the factional warfare currently taking place in the ANC.

Statement issued by John Steenhuisen MP, Chief Whip of the Democratic Alliance, 18 May 2017