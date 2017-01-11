Party says it has been confirmed that more than 36 patients have died, possibly as many as 60 in total

DA welcomes prompt release of patient deaths report

10 January 2017

I welcome the news that the Health Ombudsman's report into the deaths of psychiatric patients in Gauteng will be released next week on Wednesday 18 January.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi commissioned this probe in September last year after Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu disclosed the deaths in reply to my questions in the Gauteng Legislature.

She said that 36 patients had died in NGOs where they had been transferred from Life Healthcare Esidimeni after her department cancelled its contract with this company which was looking after about 2000 psychiatric patients.

It has subsequently been confirmed that more patients have died, possibly as many as 60 in total.

I have repeatedly called on Mahlangu to resign or be fired by Premier David Makhura as it is clear that the transfer of patients was poorly handled. She was also warned that deaths could result because certain NGOs were not suitable to treat them.

According to my Mahlangu Monitor on twitter at #MahlanguMustGo, it is now 119 days since the deaths disclosure and she still remains in her job.

I commend Professor Malegapuru Makgoba for making his report public in good time so that the full truth is revealed.

This will hopefully provide guidelines for the future humane treatment of vulnerable psychiatric patients.

Issued by Jack Bloom, DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC, 10 January 2017