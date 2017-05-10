Union says current amount of R400 per month does not complement nature of duties and extend of the risk workers are exposed to

POPCRU advocates for the review of the danger allowance

9 May 2017

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU) fully advocates for the review of the danger allowance for all public sector employees who continue to find themselves exposed to dangerous and life threatening operational working conditions on a daily basis.

We are of the view that the current danger allowance standing at a rate of R400 per month does not complement the nature of their duties, the work environment, the nature and extent of the risks they are exposed to and the frequency of the risks associated to their categories of work.

In recent times, there has been an increase in the number of prison officials being attacked within Correctional centres across the country, mainly due to overcrowding and understaffing and the lack of proper shift systems.

Similarly, many of our police and traffic officers continue to be killed on a regular basis, leaving behind orphaned children, widows and widowers. This has proven to show that as compared to the current danger allowance, the danger associated with the risks they endure are far greater.

Further, the R250 000 death benefit given to SAPS members who died in the line of duty has also proven to be unsustainable to many families with kids who have to go to school and in sustaining basic family needs.

Based on these conditions, we are therefore making a call that the Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) must review the danger allowance, and in the middle-term ensure that a consideration for an insurance that covers all danger-exposed employees is considered.

Issued by Richard Mamabolo, Media and communications officer, POPCRU, 9 May 2017